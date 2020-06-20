Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of NTRA opened at $46.47 on Friday. Natera has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $49.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $334,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,857.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 305,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,252,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,291 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,061. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Natera by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,332,000 after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,347,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after acquiring an additional 906,387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Natera by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,977,000 after acquiring an additional 870,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Natera by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,662 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Natera by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,538,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,798,000 after acquiring an additional 47,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

