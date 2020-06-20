Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.30% of Williams-Sonoma worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $992,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,652.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $400,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 119,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,523,322 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

NYSE:WSM opened at $85.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $88.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

