Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 36,547 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.75% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCPT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 11,300 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $201,027.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 342,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,680.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody bought 5,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,667.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,719 shares of company stock valued at $319,792. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCPT. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

FCPT opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.61% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

