Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 35,051 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 788,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,051 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $9,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $14,574,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO E Nelson Mills purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,081.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CXP shares. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $22.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $22.71.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $76.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

