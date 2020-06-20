Legal & General Group Plc Buys 18,735 Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.72% of Capri worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Capri by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,709,000 after buying an additional 46,704 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Capri by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,456,000 after buying an additional 1,840,818 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,920,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,426,000 after buying an additional 249,226 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Capri by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,429,000 after buying an additional 369,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,728,000 after buying an additional 91,750 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI opened at $16.53 on Friday. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.