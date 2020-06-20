Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,885 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of Harley-Davidson worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 776,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 97,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOG. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

In other news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz acquired 97,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.