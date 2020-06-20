Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 402.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,872 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,563,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. AJO LP increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBSS opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.94. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.69.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $110,851.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,407.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

