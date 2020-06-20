Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $674,000 Holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,759 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 626.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26. PNM Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.