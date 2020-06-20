Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $46.81 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.85 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

