MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,250,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,412,000 after acquiring an additional 265,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

POR stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

