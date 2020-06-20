MML Investors Services LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Equifax by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,440,000 after acquiring an additional 837,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,560,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,754,000 after purchasing an additional 319,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,812,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,483,000 after purchasing an additional 80,950 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,781,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 844,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,343,000 after buying an additional 162,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX opened at $167.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.20. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $180.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.98.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.