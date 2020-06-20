Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 55,856 Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 712,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,856 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in K12 were worth $13,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in K12 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in K12 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in K12 by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in K12 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 4,479 shares of K12 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $117,573.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 6,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $180,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,102 shares of company stock worth $899,138 over the last three months. 5.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on K12 from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of K12 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

LRN opened at $26.23 on Friday. K12 Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

