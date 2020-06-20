Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $13.35 Million Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,322 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,050 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Old National Bancorp worth $13,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 643.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,840,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after buying an additional 4,189,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,648,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,259 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,819,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,589,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,524,000 after acquiring an additional 757,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $6,902,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Daniel S. Hermann purchased 20,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $256,965.80. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 3,800 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $51,262.00. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

