Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $13.58 Million Stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,401 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $13,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7,270.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $3,613,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,230,273.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $41,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,535,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,981,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 688,334 shares of company stock valued at $49,908,270. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.55. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.83. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.36). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

