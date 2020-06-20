Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 402,781 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Merit Medical Systems worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMSI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,308,000 after purchasing an additional 100,151 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,517,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Ming-Teh Liu sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,588,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,600. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

