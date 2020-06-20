Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,257,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,110 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Noble Energy worth $13,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBL. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Noble Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 56,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Noble Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,118 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,437 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Noble Energy stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.