Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 813,690 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 813,690 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 3.86% of Modine Manufacturing worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 78.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 27.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MOD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of MOD opened at $5.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $260.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

