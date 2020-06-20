Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Gap Up to $0.88

Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $0.88. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 977,962 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EYPT shares. ValuEngine raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 286.40% and a negative net margin of 196.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,220,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 199,695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 641.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

