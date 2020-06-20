Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,656 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 606.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.39 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

