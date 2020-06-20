ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Sells $197,693.55 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $197,693.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,222 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $194,334.66.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $172.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.81. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $177.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,215,000 after acquiring an additional 316,327 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 4.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,203,174,000 after purchasing an additional 367,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ResMed by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,525,000 after purchasing an additional 218,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,330,000 after buying an additional 432,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.25.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

