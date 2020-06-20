Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Director Sells $218,600.00 in Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $218,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mehdi Gasmi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Mehdi Gasmi sold 11,395 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $284,988.95.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Mehdi Gasmi sold 1,401 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $28,034.01.

On Monday, May 18th, Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $90,850.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Mehdi Gasmi sold 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $500,750.00.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 17.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 168,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,285,000 after acquiring an additional 526,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 46,282 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Kam Lawrence purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,578,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADVM. BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

