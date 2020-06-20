Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.37. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.34 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 141.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 87.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

