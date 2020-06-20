National Grid (LON:NG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,025 ($13.05) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NG. UBS Group upgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.22) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($12.85) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC set a GBX 1,065 ($13.55) price objective on National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut National Grid to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.58) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 994.58 ($12.66).

LON NG opened at GBX 973.40 ($12.39) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($13.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 922.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 944.66.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

