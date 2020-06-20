Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NRR. HSBC lowered their price objective on Newriver Reit from GBX 232 ($2.95) to GBX 95 ($1.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on Newriver Reit from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 145 ($1.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Newriver Reit from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 88 ($1.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 115.14 ($1.47).

Shares of Newriver Reit stock opened at GBX 67.70 ($0.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39. Newriver Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.55 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.50 ($2.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 131.05.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

