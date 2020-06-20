Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give National Grid (LON:NG) a GBX 1,000 Price Target

National Grid (LON:NG) has been given a GBX 1,000 ($12.73) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.73% from the stock’s previous close.

NG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of National Grid to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.58) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,060 ($13.49) to GBX 1,050 ($13.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 880 ($11.20) to GBX 910 ($11.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Grid to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 930 ($11.84) to GBX 930 ($11.84) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($13.05) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 994.58 ($12.66).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 973.40 ($12.39) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 922.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 944.66. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($13.67). The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

