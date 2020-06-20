Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 115,268 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 251.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,268 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.35% of National Beverage worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIZZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 11.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 780.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

FIZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cfra lowered National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $62.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.64. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $65.50.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

