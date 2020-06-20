Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,835 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 269,607 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Imperial Oil worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 88,383 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,035,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,117,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 533,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 263,200 shares during the period.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

IMO stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.1578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.