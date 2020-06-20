Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,864 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sanofi by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total value of $10,412,105,205.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

