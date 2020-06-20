Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 133 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 8.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total transaction of $6,209,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,906,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total value of $85,598.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,302 shares of company stock worth $36,955,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $276.17 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $292.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.52 and its 200 day moving average is $216.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RingCentral from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on RingCentral from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.72.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

