Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Medpace worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Medpace by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Medpace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

Medpace stock opened at $88.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Medpace Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $109.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.23 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

