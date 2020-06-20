Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 60.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,021,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,278,000 after purchasing an additional 707,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,853,000 after purchasing an additional 41,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 104,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,373,000.

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $163.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.11. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $123.30 and a twelve month high of $189.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

