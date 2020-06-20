Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 583,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,783 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $14,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 348,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 45,652 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 36.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 45.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,461,000 after purchasing an additional 652,388 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $435,846.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DEA opened at $23.50 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

