Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,268,096 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $14,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 22.2% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 394,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 71.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 10.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone & Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

NYSE:TDS opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.