Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,699 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESPR. ValuEngine upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Shares of ESPR opened at $43.53 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.30. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 627.38% and a negative net margin of 5,492.02%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

