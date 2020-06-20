Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,634 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Five Below were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 2,381.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 85.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 88.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $137.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.82.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 16,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $1,844,741.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,964,382.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,806. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $103.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

