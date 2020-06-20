RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in RealPage were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RealPage by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 2,000.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 21,727 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RealPage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in RealPage by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in RealPage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

RP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $67.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.62 and a beta of 1.05. RealPage Inc has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. RealPage had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,250,264.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $5,189,220.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,781,624.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 660,283 shares of company stock worth $42,056,781 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

