Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is NS Partners Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $356.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.17 and a 200-day moving average of $294.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,524.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.21.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.