Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 44,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 285.9% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 70,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after buying an additional 52,515 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 393,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $100,182,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.21.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $349.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.79. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $356.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,524.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

