Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $49.38 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,495 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $349.72 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $356.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,524.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

