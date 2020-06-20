Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55,947 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.08% of Tilly’s worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 33.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,010,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 498,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,938,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 118,267 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 22,666 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 3.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 725,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 31,599 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In related news, insider Hezy Shaked purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $73,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,724.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Henry purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,630.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,200 shares of company stock worth $120,470. 28.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. Tilly’s Inc has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $170.64 million, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $77.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilly’s Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

