Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 28,249 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,249 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.01 million, a P/E ratio of -142.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Lindblad Expeditions had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIND. Sidoti cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.