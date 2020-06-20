Fairfield Bush & CO. Buys 653 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.7% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $356.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.79. The stock has a market cap of $1,524.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Cascend Securities cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

