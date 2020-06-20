Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $23.53 on Friday. Virtu Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 38.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joseph C. Grano sold 10,133 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $246,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 5,500,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $127,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,510,133 shares of company stock worth $286,546,536. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.