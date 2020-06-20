Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 7 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in NVR by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. Bank of America lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,482.00.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,298.28 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,071.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,158.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,410.20.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $47.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

