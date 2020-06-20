Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,316 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 26.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVAX stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $66.06. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Young purchased 1,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $73,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Novavax from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Novavax from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

