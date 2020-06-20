Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 956,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TGNA opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.