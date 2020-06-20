Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $158,861.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 6,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $158,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,818. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CYTK stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 592.61%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.
