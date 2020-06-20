Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $158,861.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 6,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $158,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,818. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 592.61%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in TEGNA Inc.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in TEGNA Inc.
Cytokinetics, Inc. Director Sells $158,861.00 in Stock
Cytokinetics, Inc. Director Sells $158,861.00 in Stock
Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 25,586 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co
Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 25,586 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co
$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Umpqua Holdings Corp This Quarter
$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Umpqua Holdings Corp This Quarter
Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 76,560 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 76,560 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc
GrubHub Inc CFO Sells $131,890.00 in Stock
GrubHub Inc CFO Sells $131,890.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report