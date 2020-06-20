Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 25,586 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 2,817.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,586 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XEC opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.30. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $61.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.65.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

