$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.11. Umpqua reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

UMPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Umpqua by 100.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 771.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Umpqua by 32.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

