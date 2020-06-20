GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Sells $131,890.00 in Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,200 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $131,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,010.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $67,836.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Adam Dewitt sold 10,000 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $53,508.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $49,656.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $43,260.00.

GRUB opened at $63.88 on Friday. GrubHub Inc has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -99.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GrubHub from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on GrubHub from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on GrubHub from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 186.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in GrubHub in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in GrubHub in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

